Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

