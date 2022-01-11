Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ABG traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,106. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.44. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $137.96 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

