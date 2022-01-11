ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.94

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and traded as low as $31.98. ATCO shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 4,402 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

The firm has a 200-day moving average price of $33.46.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

