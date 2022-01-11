Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.79. Athena Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 31,260 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $993,000. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

