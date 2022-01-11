Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.96

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.96 and traded as low as $2.80. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 6,874 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.12.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $49.29 million during the quarter.
About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
