Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.96

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.96 and traded as low as $2.80. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 6,874 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.12.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $49.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic American by 59.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic American in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic American by 132.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic American by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Atlantic American by 28.6% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

