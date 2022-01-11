Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,694 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Atlassian worth $57,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.17.

TEAM traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.71. 12,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,784. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.79, a PEG ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.