AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Down 18.1% in December

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 333,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AUOTY opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. AU Optronics has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

