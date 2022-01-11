Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

