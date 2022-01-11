Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after purchasing an additional 231,954 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

NYSE:AVY opened at $207.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.85 and its 200 day moving average is $214.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.40 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

