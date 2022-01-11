Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

ASM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 459,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,306. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

