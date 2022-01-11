Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.61.

Shares of AXLA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 56,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,903. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.