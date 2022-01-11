Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,032 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise comprises about 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.11% of Axon Enterprise worth $243,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $1,043,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $507,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 26,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.63, for a total value of $4,779,048.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 658,302 shares worth $120,807,645. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $147.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $121.09 and a one year high of $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

