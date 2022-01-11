Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $99.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.56.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 68.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXSM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. 443,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.21. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.