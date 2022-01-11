B. Riley Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $44.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.25.

URBN opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 80.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93,523 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 87.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $5,426,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

