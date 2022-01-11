Baader Bank Reiterates “€137.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SY1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Symrise in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €122.70 ($139.43).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €120.65 ($137.10) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €122.13. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

