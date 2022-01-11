Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of BANC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. 111,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,208. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. Banc of California has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 84,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 326,857 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,003 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

