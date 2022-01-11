Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

