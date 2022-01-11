Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Trading 8.4% Higher

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.02 and last traded at $66.89. 12,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 634,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.52.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.