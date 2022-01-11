Bank of America Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $200.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $225.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $178.75 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

