Bank of America Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $200.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $225.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.75.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $178.75 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.
In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.