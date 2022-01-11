Bank of America Lowers Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $5.55 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $199.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

