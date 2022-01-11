Bank of The West Acquires 44 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.07.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $303.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.16 and its 200 day moving average is $307.66. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.