Bank of The West Buys 457 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bank of The West raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $785,227,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,957,000 after buying an additional 5,442,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,970,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,842,000 after buying an additional 460,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.07. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.46 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

