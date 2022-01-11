Bank of The West Purchases 2,720 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bank of The West grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $258.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.08 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.