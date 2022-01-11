Bank of The West Sells 250 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank of The West decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $380.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

