Bank of The West Sells 322 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of The West lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 18.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1,682.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 20.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 8.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $217.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.16 and a 200-day moving average of $217.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.88 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

