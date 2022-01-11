Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 389.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,914 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Bank OZK worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 777,477 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 422,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after buying an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of OZK opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.