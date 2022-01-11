Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) vs. Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Critical Contrast

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Banner has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banner and Hancock Whitney’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $617.76 million 3.57 $115.93 million $5.43 11.85 Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.40 -$45.17 million $4.84 11.19

Banner has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 30.76% 11.71% 1.21% Hancock Whitney 31.60% 12.59% 1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Banner and Hancock Whitney, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 2 0 1 2.67 Hancock Whitney 0 1 1 1 3.00

Banner presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.19%. Hancock Whitney has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.59%. Given Hancock Whitney’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Banner.

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Banner pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Banner shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Banner on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

