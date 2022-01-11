Barclays Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.30 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €4.30 ($4.89) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.43) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.47) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.70 ($4.20) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.78 ($4.29).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.