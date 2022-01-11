Barclays PLC Buys 42,294 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,291,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,294 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.45% of Ecolab worth $269,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $225.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.70.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.