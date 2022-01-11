Barclays PLC Buys 73,993 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,993 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.28% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $231,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.25.

PNC opened at $222.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $226.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.89 and its 200-day moving average is $196.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

