Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,861 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $209,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CME Group by 7,897.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after buying an additional 792,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,101,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME stock opened at $222.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.73 and a twelve month high of $232.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Raymond James increased their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

