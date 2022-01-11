Barclays PLC Has $242.34 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $242,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.21 and a 200-day moving average of $158.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

