Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 31.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,277,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $296,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.08.

In other news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $231.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.02. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

