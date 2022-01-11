Barfresh Food Group (OTC:BRFHD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Barfresh Food Group (OTC:BRFHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 million, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of -0.12. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.36.

