Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.92

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and traded as high as $17.31. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 51,982 shares changing hands.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $154,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 35.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

