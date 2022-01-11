Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 585,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 4,066,318 shares.The stock last traded at $27.59 and had previously closed at $26.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 22,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

