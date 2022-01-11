Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 585,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 4,066,318 shares.The stock last traded at $27.59 and had previously closed at $26.38.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 22,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
