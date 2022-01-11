Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$32.84 and last traded at C$33.45. 521,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 396,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1700004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

