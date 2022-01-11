Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,394 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

