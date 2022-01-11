Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 9,771 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 159.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Okta by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.92.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $201.24 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.68.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

