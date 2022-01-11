Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 62.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

