Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 269 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,646 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of SEA by 41.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after buying an additional 85,353 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at $1,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $187.10 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $168.00 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

