Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,243 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 42.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

