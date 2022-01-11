Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at SVB Leerink

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BEAM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.22.

Shares of BEAM opened at $68.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.27. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 39.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

