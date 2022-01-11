Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.21) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.21) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Shares of LON BEG opened at GBX 130.10 ($1.77) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £197.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1,294.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 96.71 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.34 ($2.04). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.