Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,076,000 after buying an additional 221,653 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after buying an additional 2,935,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,980,000 after buying an additional 373,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after buying an additional 163,237 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.