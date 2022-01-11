Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $626,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of -49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

