Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,000 Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 6,897.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERS stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,500 in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

