Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.15, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

