Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€44.50” Price Target for Talanx (ETR:TLX)

Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on Talanx in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €43.40 ($49.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. Talanx has a 1-year low of €30.30 ($34.43) and a 1-year high of €42.66 ($48.48). The business’s 50 day moving average is €41.32 and its 200-day moving average is €38.77.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

