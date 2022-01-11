Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) versus Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Head-To-Head Review

Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Betawave and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betawave N/A N/A N/A Verisk Analytics 23.78% 30.63% 10.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Betawave and Verisk Analytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verisk Analytics $2.78 billion 11.96 $712.70 million $4.28 48.29

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Betawave.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Betawave and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A Verisk Analytics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Verisk Analytics has a consensus price target of $225.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.86%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Betawave.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Betawave on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Betawave Company Profile

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

